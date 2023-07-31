The Baltimore Orioles registered a 9-3 win against the New York Yankees in the three-game series finale on Sunday.

Since 2016, this was the Orioles first season series win over the Yankees. It was also their first Sunday night baseball game since 2018.

Currently, the Orioles (64-41) are leading Tampa Bay by 1.5 games in the AL East. The Yankees, on the other hand (55-50), are seated in the last place.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Judge had a night off after homering during Saturday’s game during his second game after being back from the toe injury.

The New York Yankees’ official Twitter page posted the final scores of the game, and the fans went all out on them.

“FINAL: Orioles 9, Yankees 3” – the post read.

Fans were upset with the New York Yankees' constant lackluster performance. Some of them believed that at this rate, they would need to make clones of Aaron Judge to make it to the playoffs since he is the only reliable player in the team.

“$277M worth of trash.” – one fan said.

Neal D @neald_93 The only way this team makes the playoffs is if the can clone Judge. This roster STINKS twitter.com/yankees/status…

“The only way this team makes the playoffs is if the can clone Judge. This roster STINKS” – another fan commented.

A_voice. @AbelsVoice631 @Yankees Learn how to win without Aaron Judge

Matt 🐘 @MelonMatt93 @Yankees Ain’t never gonna see a World Series again with this coaching staff

L. @LukeA89 @Yankees Game was over before it even started when you don’t put your best players in the lineup

Christina @hey_christinaxo @Yankees Nothing about this game was enjoyable. Then again nothing about this entire season has been enjoyable.

Angel @xg0mez27x @Yankees Joke of a team. But what is boonie gonna say? We had some positive at-bats?

Miguel Ripoll @MigRipoll @Yankees Yankees season is over. In the trade dead line, keep, Judge, Cole and Volpe and trade the owner, the general manager , the manager and the rest of the team

Rodger Williamson @richardrrw @Yankees End the Cashman/Boone Era before its to late.

On Monday, the Baltimore Orioles will start a series in Toronto against the Blue Jays. While the New York Yankees will start against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 1.

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s stunner performance in the second game of the series against Baltimore Orioles

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 29, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

“All Rise” registered a two-run homer, marking his 20th of the season, on top of the third inning during Saturday night’s game against the Orioles. His gigantic 442-foot home run helped the Yankees take the lead in the third inning.

After his return from the injury on Friday, Judge has registered three walks and three hits in just 9 plate appearances.