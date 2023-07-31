The Baltimore Orioles registered a 9-3 win against the New York Yankees in the three-game series finale on Sunday.
Since 2016, this was the Orioles first season series win over the Yankees. It was also their first Sunday night baseball game since 2018.
Currently, the Orioles (64-41) are leading Tampa Bay by 1.5 games in the AL East. The Yankees, on the other hand (55-50), are seated in the last place.
Aaron Judge had a night off after homering during Saturday’s game during his second game after being back from the toe injury.
The New York Yankees’ official Twitter page posted the final scores of the game, and the fans went all out on them.
“FINAL: Orioles 9, Yankees 3” – the post read.
Fans were upset with the New York Yankees' constant lackluster performance. Some of them believed that at this rate, they would need to make clones of Aaron Judge to make it to the playoffs since he is the only reliable player in the team.
“$277M worth of trash.” – one fan said.
“The only way this team makes the playoffs is if the can clone Judge. This roster STINKS” – another fan commented.
On Monday, the Baltimore Orioles will start a series in Toronto against the Blue Jays. While the New York Yankees will start against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 1.
Yankees star Aaron Judge’s stunner performance in the second game of the series against Baltimore Orioles
“All Rise” registered a two-run homer, marking his 20th of the season, on top of the third inning during Saturday night’s game against the Orioles. His gigantic 442-foot home run helped the Yankees take the lead in the third inning.
After his return from the injury on Friday, Judge has registered three walks and three hits in just 9 plate appearances.