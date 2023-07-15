The New York Yankees' hot and cold season without captain Aaron Judge continued as they had a below par performance against the Colorado Rockies. They lost 7-2 in the first game back after the All-Star break away on the road to Colorado.

The Yankees took the lead in the first innings off a Giancarlo Stanton leadoff home run. His two-run blast also drove in Gleyber Torres. The Yanks, though, lost the lead immediately in the next frame, as the Rockies came back to score three RBIs off a single by Ezequiel Tovar and a double by Brenton Doyle.

The Rockies piled on the misery as they scored three home runs in the second half of the game. Randal Grichuk, Kris Bryant and Nolan Jones had solid outings, as their combined four-run blasts helped the Rockies to a five-run lead. Carlos Rodon suffered his second loss of the season, while Michael King and Albert Abreu failed to chase the game on the mound.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other side of things, apart from Stanton and Torres, only DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo got something from their at-bats. New York's batters stranded a few as the rest of the lineup failed to show up. Stars in good form like Harrison Bader, Anthony Volpe and Isiash Kiner-Falefa all had poor days.

Fans took to Twitter as they complained about the lack of offensive prowess in the lineup despite the arrival of new hitting coach, Sean Casey. One said:

"Worst team I've ever seen. The most pathetic at bats. It's not the hitting coach, it's the bums swinging the bats. Nobody can help save this pathetic excuse of a MLB team."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Books @Cazer007 @Yankees Worst team ive ever seen. The most pathetic at bats. Its not the hitting coach, its the bums swinging the bats. Nobody can help save this pathetic excuse of a mlb team.

Angel Rivera @Boricuakid06 @Yankees Awww man this teams a joke. Still can’t score more than 2 runs with a new hitting coach. Team just needs to sell at the trade deadline and prepare for next year.

Rob @GleyberForMVP @Yankees it’s embarrassing we either make a move now or wait and just sell at the deadline

Bryan @B_reezy32 @Yankees Bad loss to a bad team after an uninspiring first half. Just what we didn’t need coming out of the break. The only thing that can save this season are major upgrades/additions at the deadline. This is a legitimately bad baseball team right now that is going nowhere.

BMC @BMC24k @B_reezy32 @Yankees No moves will help this team as long as they have the same main people in charge this team will be bad.

𝓛𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓛𝓮𝓰𝓪𝓬𝔂 @LatinLegacy @Yankees Hal is out here firing everyone BUT Boone & Cashman. The two that should have been fired before the season started.

Yankees drop down to bottom of AL East

The Yankees are rock-bottom in the AL East, as the Boston Red Sox with the same record are ahead on head-to-head record.

Their 49-43 record might be better than other division leaders like the Minnesota Twins who are leading the AL Central at 46-46, but it might not be enough to make the postseason.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault