Seven years ago today, the New York Yankees called up Aaron Judge and briefly changed the trajectory of their franchise. They weren't very good and called him up in mid-August to get a look at him. He clobbered the first hit over the center field wall for a home run.

That was an omen for things to come, though he ended up hitting around .150 for that entire stint in the big leagues. The following season, though, he burst onto the scene. He hit 52 home runs (a then-record for a rookie) and nearly won MVP.

However, in the years since, the promise has faded and the Yankees, despite developing a superstar and an MVP they'd eventually pay $360 million to, have done very little.

Judge is one of the few holdovers from that time period and he's one of the few players who's even playing well in 2023. Last year, they were swept from the ALCS by the Astros and have gotten much worse this season.

Aaron Judge's anniversary sparks memories for Yankees fans

On the anniversary of their superstar's arrival, Yankees fans are reflecting on what they perceive to be organizational failure due to the World Series drought.

Yankees fans reflected on Judge's seven-year anniversary

The Yankees have made the playoffs every single year of the Judge era. He has led them to great things, but not a World Series. It's unfair to hold that standard up to any team in any sport, and it's even more unfair to hold one player out of nine plus pitchers on an MLB roster to that standard.

Nevertheless, here's how those postseasons have gone:

2017- ALCS loss in 7

2018- ALDS loss in 4

2019- ALCS loss in 6

2020- ALDS loss in 5

2021- Wild Card loss

2022- ALCS loss in 4

This is not what Yankees fans want, but Aaron Judge has done all he can to bring the team up during his tenure.