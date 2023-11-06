Anthony Volpe capped off his rookie season with a Gold Glove win in the shortstop position. As the MLB announced its Gold Glove winners, the title for the AL shortstop position was conferred on the Yankees rookie, eliciting reactions from fans.

Volpe was pushed to be the primary shortstop of the Yanks when they refused to sign any major name from the rest of the league. They were awaiting the long term arrival of their shortstop prospect. Even though his rookie season suggets that he's far from a finished product, Volpe showed signs that he could be one of the best.

The 22-year-old joined the infield right from the start of the season. He featured in 157 games where he saved +16 defensive runs, the second highest for a shortstop to Wander Franco. He was only tied sixth with 1 OutAboveAverage. Volpe stopped some legends of the game like Carlos Correa and Corey Seager winning the award.

However, despite the runs saved, Volpe made 17 errors in the field. Earlier in the season, there were serious questions about Volpe's throwing arm strength. The rookie made some crucial errors on his way throwing to first base. Only four other players made more errors than Volpe this season.

That prompted the Yankees fans to take to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about how Anthony Volpe didn't deserve the Gold Glove award yet. One tweeted:

"Totally agree..No way he deserves it. Not a Fan of Volpe. Way overrated. Sell now"

Anthony Volpe has manager Aaron Boone's support

Despite his inconsistencies, Aaron Boone looks to have full faith in Anthony Volpe as he looks to announce himself on the big stage.

At the end of the regular season, Boone was outspoken about how he expected Volpe to win the Gold Glove award:

“I think he’s got a real chance to win the Gold Glove. To do that at shortstop, at a premium position like that, is huge.”

As long as Volpe enjoys Boone's support, he's sure to make an impact on the game as he looks to fill legend Derek Jeter's shoes.