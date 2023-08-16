New York Yankees fans were left enraged after manager Aaron Boone said that they still have a lot of the season to play after a disappointing 5-0 defeat to the Atlanta Braves.

After a dominant performance in the first game, the Braves continued their supremacy over the Yankees, this time shutting them out completely. Yankees fans were furious with their manager's response and seem to have given up on their chances this season.

Aaron Boone has had one of the hardest jobs in baseball ever since becoming the manager of the Yankees in 2018. Boone is a former MLB player who played for several teams during his career in the 1990s and 2000s.

However, his stint as manager of the Yankees is his first managerial role and he has come under severe scrutiny in recent weeks. While the Yankees have made the postseason several times under Boone, this time it looks increasingly unlikely.

After a humiliating defeat for the Yankees in the first game of the series, things only got worse in the second game, as they were shut out by the Braves bullpen with ease.

As the Yankees fall further behind in their division, most fans have given up hope for this season and are already thinking about the changes that need to be made for next year. However, Boone believes there's still a lot to play for, which has sparked some furious replies from Yankees fans.

"There's a lot of season left... We gotta do better than this," said Boone.

Bryce Elder shuts out the Yankees to heap further misery on Aaron Boone

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder had one of the best performances of his young MLB career against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The young right-hander shut out the star-studded Yankees lineup over seven innings, giving up only a single hit and recording three strikeouts.

He was relieved by A. J. Minter and Kirby Yates, who both pitched one inning each, without giving up a single hit. All in all, the Braves bullpen showed they were more than capable of keeping the New York bats silent.