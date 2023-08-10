Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees fell prey to another loss as the Chicago White Sox emerged victorious with a 9-2 score in Wednesday night’s game.

Mike Clevinger pitched through six innings straight while Elvis Andrus registered three runs, thereby giving the White Sox the lead they needed to grab the win.

Aaron Judge went 1-3 along with a run. Ian Hamilton pitched a scoreless inning as the opener while Luis Severino allowed four runs on five hits within two innings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans have seemingly given up on Yankees manager Aaron Boone. With the team’s continuous losing streak, many fans feel hopeless for the team’s future and they lay the blame on Boone.

MLB fans took to the internet after Wednesday night’s game and slammed Boone for his pitching decisions.

Here’s what they had to say:

“Aaron Boone is an incompetent buffoon.” - one fan said.

Sal @salsince98 Aaron Boone should be fired TONIGHT.



It’s over, this team is lost.

“Aaron Boone should be fired TONIGHT. It’s over, this team is lost.” – another fan commented.

Eeth @ItsMeEeth There will be a historical study on whether or not Aaron Boone was trying to get himself fired. twitter.com/neilkeefe/stat…

Sean Shilinsky @SeanShilinsky Aaron Boone has completely lost it, his incompetency has grown exponentially over his tenure as manager and it continues to grow

Amjad @AmjadHunza @db1207_ When should @AaronBoone lose his job for making these dumb decisions?

Steven R @Re2pectjeta2 @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone might need to get a baseball IQ checked.

Unfortunate Son @novemberember23 @Yankees Tonight would be a good night to save the season and fire aaron boone

Brian Rappaport @BRappy55 The #Yankees lost 9-2. They lost a series to the dysfunctional White Sox. Fire Aaron Boone. End the season already.

The Yankees have come out defeated in seven out of their last 11 games. They are five games behind the Wild Card race. The Yankees hold a 59-56 record and are sitting bottom of the American League East table.

The Yanks are now preparing to face the Miami Marlins on Friday. While the Chicago White Sox will start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aaron Boone's New York Yankees might miss out on the playoffs this season

This might be the first time since 2016 that the Yanks could miss out on the playoffs. With the team's current form, they will be hoping for a miracle to make their playoff dreams come true.

Furthermore, the New York Yankees have only managed to win one out of their last 11 series.

Even with Aaron Judge back in the team, it is not looking good for the Yankees at the moment.