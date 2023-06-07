New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has come under fire from fans after the team's shocking loss against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The Yankees fielded a lacklustre lineup and ended up losing the game 3-2 to the White Sox. Fans were unhappy with the lineup fielded by the front office and made their feelings known on social media.

Brian Cashman is an American MLB executive who has been the general manager of the New York Yankees since 1998. He made an impressive start as the GM of the Yankees, winning three consecutive World Series titles in his first three years in charge. However, since their last title in 2009, the Yankees and their GM have failed to win another one in over a decade and fans are starting to lose their patience with the front office.

Brian Cashman and his front office staff seem to be out of ideas every time their captain Aaron Judge is unavailable to play. That is exactly what happened when Judge was placed on the injured list after suffering a toe injury during their last game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cashman dcided to go with the likes of Willie Calhoun, Isian Kiner-Falefa and Jake Bauers on Tuesday and it didn't work well for the Yankees. Fans voiced their disappointment in the lineup and the front office after the game.

"6-9 of this lineup is a joke and should not be stacked in the same lineup. What an organizational failure that this is the case nightly," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Truly one of the worst executives in sports," added another.

Brian Cashman and the Yankees on the verge of crisis after Aaron Judge injury

The New York Yankees have experienced what happens when you depend on a single player to win games and they never seem to learn from it. Aaron Judge was placed in the IL once before this season and the Yankees lost most of their games without him. Now, when they were just starting to build momentum, their captain is out again due to a toe injury he suffered in the previous game. This puts their season in danger of imploding and Brian Cashman and his front office need to find a way to win games without their iconic slugger. They have two more games against the Chicago White Sox to get something out of the series.

