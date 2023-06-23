New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson came under fire after another sloppy defensive performance in the 10-2 defeat to the Settle Mariners on Thursday.

While Donaldson's defense has been below par all season, one incident in the third inning caught the attention of fans, as it helped the Mariners increase their lead on the night. Fans are tired of the veteran's mistakes and took to social media to voice their concern.

They have seen enough of the former MVP and took the opportunity to slam him. One tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That’s it. He’s gone for sure now."

"Donaldson is a liability for this team," added another.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Josh Donaldson has some trouble in the infield and it leads to another Mariners run Josh Donaldson has some trouble in the infield and it leads to another Mariners run https://t.co/MXNx83mAZK

Reptaarzz @reptaarzz @TalkinBaseball_ Donaldson is a liability for this team @TalkinBaseball_ Donaldson is a liability for this team

Evan Creager @evanbam25 @TalkinBaseball_ Looks like he needs a little bit more runway to get back to MVP form @TalkinBaseball_ Looks like he needs a little bit more runway to get back to MVP form

9casey @9casey72 @TalkinBaseball_ Every night you can turn on most games and see some really bad baseball being played. These guys are supposed to be the best? @TalkinBaseball_ Every night you can turn on most games and see some really bad baseball being played. These guys are supposed to be the best?

cornholiothanever @simont1189 @TalkinBaseball_ Jesus is this the same guy that was MVP ? @TalkinBaseball_ Jesus is this the same guy that was MVP ?

Unidentified @LukeRocks2003 @TalkinBaseball_ That’s run is on the person supposed to cover 3b @TalkinBaseball_ That’s run is on the person supposed to cover 3b

Josh Donaldson made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2010 after being selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2007 MLB draft.

While he went on to play for several teams, his best years came with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was considered one of the best hitters in the league and went on to win the AL MVP award while also making the All-Star team three times. However, the 37-year-old has struggled in recent years and has never reached the same heights since joining the Yankees in 2022.

Josh Donaldson's defensive struggles this season has been there for all to see. The veteran's weakness was exposed by the Mariners again when a Domingo German was hit towards him, and he fumbled trying to pick it up.

He then attempted a horrible throw to third base, which was not on target, helping the Mariners score a run. That has been nothing new this season as the Yankees veteran continues to struggle.

Josh Donaldson's future with Yankees remains uncertain after boos from fans

Josh Donaldson was booed loudly by fans in the stadium during the New York Yankees' 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in Wednesday's MLB game.

He has made defensive errors galore, and he was at it again on Wednesday, making another fielding mistake that cost the Yankees a run. The way things are going right now, it seems that the Yankees have a tough decision to make regarding the veteran slugger.

Poll : 0 votes