New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson came under fire after another sloppy defensive performance in the 10-2 defeat to the Settle Mariners on Thursday.
While Donaldson's defense has been below par all season, one incident in the third inning caught the attention of fans, as it helped the Mariners increase their lead on the night. Fans are tired of the veteran's mistakes and took to social media to voice their concern.
They have seen enough of the former MVP and took the opportunity to slam him. One tweeted:
"That’s it. He’s gone for sure now."
"Donaldson is a liability for this team," added another.
Here are the top Twitter reactions:
Josh Donaldson made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2010 after being selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2007 MLB draft.
While he went on to play for several teams, his best years came with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was considered one of the best hitters in the league and went on to win the AL MVP award while also making the All-Star team three times. However, the 37-year-old has struggled in recent years and has never reached the same heights since joining the Yankees in 2022.
Josh Donaldson's defensive struggles this season has been there for all to see. The veteran's weakness was exposed by the Mariners again when a Domingo German was hit towards him, and he fumbled trying to pick it up.
He then attempted a horrible throw to third base, which was not on target, helping the Mariners score a run. That has been nothing new this season as the Yankees veteran continues to struggle.
Josh Donaldson's future with Yankees remains uncertain after boos from fans
Josh Donaldson was booed loudly by fans in the stadium during the New York Yankees' 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in Wednesday's MLB game.
He has made defensive errors galore, and he was at it again on Wednesday, making another fielding mistake that cost the Yankees a run. The way things are going right now, it seems that the Yankees have a tough decision to make regarding the veteran slugger.