New York Yankees fans were having a troll fest on social media after Donald Trump gave a shoutout to Nestor Cortes during a speech on Wednesday. The former US President spoke in Florida ahead of the GOP debate, mentioning the Yankees player and calling him a great pitcher. After a disastrous season in the MLB for Cortes, Yankees fans jumped at the chance to troll both Trump and the pitcher.

Cortes was selected by the Yankees in the 2013 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2017, where he spent one season. He went on to join the Yankees for a second and third stint after spending a year with the Seattle Mariners. However, he's now grown into one of their main starters over the past two seasons.

The New York Yankees had a season to forget this year, with the bullpen being especially disappointing over the course of the season and Cortes was no exception. Hence, when Trump praised the pitcher on Wednesday, Yankees fans were bemused, to say the least. MLB fans across the country took over social media to troll Trump and Cortes, and the pitcher just can't seem to catch a break.

"Just like Trump, Nestor can’t go past 4," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He's clearly never seen him pitch," added another.

Yankees hope for comeback seasons from Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon

The New York Yankees' two left-handed starting pitchers, Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon, have both come off hugely disappointing seasons and will be looking to turn things around next season. Together, the two lefties had a 5.92 ERA in 127.2 innings and were 8-10 in 26 starts. Both the pitchers also struggled with multiple injury spells which are no doubt a huge factor in breaking a pitcher's momentum in the MLB.

Nonetheless, both pitchers also showed glimpses of potential over the season and whether the Yankees make a big money signing to bolster their bullpen or not, they will be expecting more from their current pitchers.