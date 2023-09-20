The New York Yankees had their postseason hopes crushed after a humbling defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays in their series opener on Tuesday.

The Bronx Bombers were blown away in a 7-1 defeat as the Blue Jays continue their stride towards a playoff spot in the AL. New York fans seem to have surrendered their hopes of getting anything out of the season and took to social media to share their grief.

The Yankees have undoubtedly been subpar over the MLB season this year. Having made a promising start in the first couple of months, their weaknesses were exposed when they lost captain Aaron Judge to his first stint on the injured list.

Things got even worse for them after he was placed in the IL once again due to a toe injury and was sidelined for a prolonged period.

Since his return, they still garnered some hope of a consistent spell of good results that might have seen them compete for a playoff spot in the AL. However, that turn of form never came as they continued to slump against weaker teams and let the season pass by them.

Now, with their chances beyond slim, their fans seem to have finally thrown in the towel in the aftermath of their humbling defeat on Tuesday.

"Have some shame," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Season officially dead," added another.

George Springer launches career 57th leadoff homer on birthday against the New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays veteran slugger George Springer launched the 57th leadoff home run of his career on the eve of his birthday on Tuesday.

It was Springer's 20th homer of the season as he put the Blue Jays on the board against the New York Yankees. His landmark moonshot puts him in second place in the MLB's all-time leadoff homers list.

Gleyber Torres replied with an RBI double to tie the score in the first inning but Toronto's offense took the game away in the latter stages thanks to a RBI double from Cavan Biggio. That was followed by two two-run homers from Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk to complete the humiliation without a reply from the Yankees.