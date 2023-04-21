When it was announced that Carlos Rodon agreed to a deal with the New York Yankees this past offseason for $162 million over six years, fans thought they would see the results immediately.

Rodon, who spent 2022 as a key starter for the San Francisco Giants, is a two-time All-Star and finished in the top six in the Cy Young Award voting in 2021 and 2022.

However, things took a morbid turn while the 30-year-old was gearing up for the season at Yankee training camp. In late March, Rodon was designated to the IL with forearm tightness. Although fans were not pleased, they were assured that Carlos Rodon would only be out of the lineup for a short period of time.

On April 20, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed to the media that Rodon is experiencing back pain and will need to undergo another CT scan, thus rendering him unable to throw for several more days.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Carlos Rodon is having another CT scan and will not throw for a few days, Aaron Boone said. Boone said the Yankees still believe it is a minor issue. Carlos Rodon is having another CT scan and will not throw for a few days, Aaron Boone said. Boone said the Yankees still believe it is a minor issue.

"Carlos Rodon is having another CT scan and will not throw for a few days, Aaron Boone said. Boone said the Yankees still believe it is a minor issue." - Bryan Hoch

For New York Yankees fans, this was a step too far. Although the Yankees' rotation has an ERA of 3.79, placing them eighth in the league, there seems to be an abiding feeling that things might be worse than they appear. Boone himself was even singled out for potentially not being fully truthful in his revelation.

. @HalToHell @BryanHoch I speak fluent Boone. He’s done for the season @BryanHoch I speak fluent Boone. He’s done for the season

Arimendy @Dog1Tyson



Why is Boone being disingenuous ? @BryanHoch Another CT scan and not throwing for a few days does not equal believing it is a minor issue.Why is Boone being disingenuous ? @BryanHoch Another CT scan and not throwing for a few days does not equal believing it is a minor issue.Why is Boone being disingenuous ?

Luke Garrison (SonicHockeyCoolFanAccount) @SHCBackupAcc @BryanHoch If it was a minor issue we wouldn’t hear all this seemingly bad news @BryanHoch If it was a minor issue we wouldn’t hear all this seemingly bad news

Brian Cashman, the GM of the Yankees, is catching a lot of flak. After acquiring another starter, Frankie Montas, at last year's trade deadline from the Oakland Athletics, it was revealed that the right-hander was unwell and would need to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Fans were quick to air their suspicions that Montas was injured at the time of the trade.

Anthony Pickyone @Picky1_0249 @BryanHoch Everything is minor when comes to Boone and Cashman Montas was minor also guy won’t pitch another inning for Yankees another Cashman gem starting @BryanHoch Everything is minor when comes to Boone and Cashman Montas was minor also guy won’t pitch another inning for Yankees another Cashman gem starting

Nestor’s Apple 🍎 @appleofnestor @BryanHoch Truly incredible. Yankees acquire a pitcher who can actually pitch without getting hurt challenge: impossible. @BryanHoch Truly incredible. Yankees acquire a pitcher who can actually pitch without getting hurt challenge: impossible.

Keith @KeithRi2022 @BryanHoch Cashman loves trading for and signing guys with injury issues! Ellsbury, Montas, Stanton, Rodon, to a lesser degree Pavano. @BryanHoch Cashman loves trading for and signing guys with injury issues! Ellsbury, Montas, Stanton, Rodon, to a lesser degree Pavano.

Yankees Slut @YankeesSlut @BryanHoch A CT scan and shutdown after comprehensive testing reeks of “minor”. @BryanHoch A CT scan and shutdown after comprehensive testing reeks of “minor”.

The Yankees currently have a record of 12-7, placing them four games behind the 16-3 Tampa Bay Rays on the AL East leaderboard. Although their rotation has kept a lid on things, Carlos Rodon's return will undoubtedly remove some pressure.

Ewing Klipspringer @_Klipspringer @BryanHoch Translation: he’ll be back at the all star break in 2026 @BryanHoch Translation: he’ll be back at the all star break in 2026

Carlos Rodon's return cannot be rushed

As excited Yankees fans may be to see their new pitcher in action, they need to have patience. If Rodon is not well enough to pitch, then he shouldn't. As frustrating as it may be, pitchers need time to return, especially when they are representing the most famous baseball team in the world.

