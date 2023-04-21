When it was announced that Carlos Rodon agreed to a deal with the New York Yankees this past offseason for $162 million over six years, fans thought they would see the results immediately.
Rodon, who spent 2022 as a key starter for the San Francisco Giants, is a two-time All-Star and finished in the top six in the Cy Young Award voting in 2021 and 2022.
However, things took a morbid turn while the 30-year-old was gearing up for the season at Yankee training camp. In late March, Rodon was designated to the IL with forearm tightness. Although fans were not pleased, they were assured that Carlos Rodon would only be out of the lineup for a short period of time.
On April 20, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed to the media that Rodon is experiencing back pain and will need to undergo another CT scan, thus rendering him unable to throw for several more days.
"Carlos Rodon is having another CT scan and will not throw for a few days, Aaron Boone said. Boone said the Yankees still believe it is a minor issue." - Bryan Hoch
For New York Yankees fans, this was a step too far. Although the Yankees' rotation has an ERA of 3.79, placing them eighth in the league, there seems to be an abiding feeling that things might be worse than they appear. Boone himself was even singled out for potentially not being fully truthful in his revelation.
Brian Cashman, the GM of the Yankees, is catching a lot of flak. After acquiring another starter, Frankie Montas, at last year's trade deadline from the Oakland Athletics, it was revealed that the right-hander was unwell and would need to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Fans were quick to air their suspicions that Montas was injured at the time of the trade.
The Yankees currently have a record of 12-7, placing them four games behind the 16-3 Tampa Bay Rays on the AL East leaderboard. Although their rotation has kept a lid on things, Carlos Rodon's return will undoubtedly remove some pressure.
Carlos Rodon's return cannot be rushed
As excited Yankees fans may be to see their new pitcher in action, they need to have patience. If Rodon is not well enough to pitch, then he shouldn't. As frustrating as it may be, pitchers need time to return, especially when they are representing the most famous baseball team in the world.