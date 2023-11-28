Recently hired New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus cannot wait to get the season going and work with manager Aaron Boone . Ausmus was brought in to replace Carlos Mendoza, who took the managerial position with the New York Mets.

Ausmus managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017 and won the American League Central in his first season. In 2019, he managed the Los Angeles Angels for a season and was the bench coach for the Oakland Athletics in 2022. Now, he cannot wait for his new venture.

Ausmus is a big fan of Boone. He had nothing but good things to say about the Yankees' skipper, which was why Ausmus was drawn to working with the organization.

Ausmus has never questioned a move that Boone made when Ausmus was in an opposing dugout. But if you were to ask Bronx Bombers fans the same question, the answer would be completely different.

"I'm sorry what the hell is this comment," one fan posted.

"That scares me," another fan posted.

Yankees fans were taken aback by Brad Ausmus' comments on Aaron Boone. They certainly do not share the same level of confidence their bench coach has in their manager.

Fans are worried heading into the 2024 season. It will be a crucial season for the Yankees, as they had one of the most disappointing seasons in baseball in 2023.

The Yankees' front office must put together a competitive team in the offseason for Brad Ausmus and Aaron Boone

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

The offseason is going to be crucial for the Yankees this winter. They have some holes to fill after a troubling 2023 season. The front office cannot expect Brad Ausmus and Aaron Boone to have success without adding some value.

One of their biggest needs is to sign a starting pitcher. Pitching was an area where the team struggled. They were plagued by injuries and underwhelming performances all season long. The only starting pitcher that performed consistently well was Gerrit Cole.

One of the free agents they are tied to is Yoshinobu Yamamoto. If they can sign him, he will slot in nicely behind Cole and is somebody who will be in the rotation for a long time, being only 25 years old.

Another area they need to address is the outfield. However, it is not known whether the team will fill this hole in free agency or through a trade.

