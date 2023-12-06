Despite reports of earlier reservations, the Yankees appear to be gearing up to acquire Juan Soto. However, Yankees fans are thinking twice about what their team might be asked to surrender in return.

Soto had an incredible season. In addition to hitting .275/.410/.519 with 109 RBIs with the Padres, the 25-year old hit a career-high 35 home runs and led the MLB in walks for the third time, with 132 of them.

That said, the Padres look unlikely to be able to afford him. They are tied down to several other long-term deals, and the terms of a trade to the New York Yankees looks to be in the final stages. Going the other way, in theory, will be pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, and possibly others.

"News: Juan Soto trade to the Yankees is now "close to being finalized," source confirms. If completed, Michael King and Drew Thorpe -- along with additional players -- will go to San Diego. @MLBNetwork @MLB" - Jon Morosi

Although the prospect of acquiring Juan Soto would make any fanbase excited, some New York Yankees fans are not comfortable with surrendering young pitching prospects. Moreover, the general feeling is that Soto will only be on the Yankees for the short term.

Michael King was a fixture of the Yankees bullpen, and their 3.34 ERA was the best among any team's relievers last season. King himself posted a 2.75 ERA over a career-high 104 innings.

The idea of trading 23-year-old Drew Thorpe to the San Diego Padres is not sitting well with Yankees fans either. Regarded as one of the organization's top pitching prospects, the 2022 second-rounder went 14-2 with a 2.52 ERA across Single-A and Double-A last year. He is expected to get the big-league call sometime during the 2024 season.

Juan Soto trade might be short-term gain, long-term pain for Yankees

A 2019 World Series winner as a member of the Washington Nationals, Soto has a wealth of MLB experience for such a young player. That said, his financial demands might be too much for even the Yankees to accommodate in the long term.

If the trade does indeed reach execution, then the Yankees will have staked their claim on the 2024 season at the expense of future campaigns. However, that might be exactly what team insiders and GM Brian Cashman want to do. At this point, all we can do is continue to wait.

