The Yankees have managed to string a run wins and that has put them in a confusing situation. They are unsure whether they are still in or out of playoff contention. Fans feel it is too late but stats say that there is still an outside chance.

With their second win of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Yanks have now won 14 games from their last 19. New York cut the deficit from 7 to 6 in the last Wild Card spot race and 5.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners who sit outside the postseason places.

Most fans seem to have written off any chances of the most successful club in the history of the sport to make it through. But if the scheduling of all the teams in contention is to suggest anything, there is some bit of optimism.

The Yankees have 13 games remaining, six of which will be played out against the Toronto Blue Jays who currently occupy the third spot in the AL Wild Card race. The Blue Jays also contend 6 games against the Tampa Bay Rays who are locked in battle for the AL East.

Thus if things go haywire for Toronto, that gives New York a good shot at making it. But taking games from the Blue Jays won't be enough as the Mariners and Texas Rangers are also in contention.

Looking at the Mariners' schedule, they play the Astros and Rangers in 10 of the last 14 games and with a hot contest on for the AL West, anything could happen.

Yankees fans still believe it is too late for any kind of optimism as they look to end the season on a high.

New York Yankees youngsters do the trick when mattered

Since the rosters got expanded, the Yankees waived off some veterans who were part of their roster to make way for youngsters amongst their ranks. They pushed players from the AA and AAA leagues to give them a feel of the majors.

This has propelled them to a strong end to the season and a probable look at their future regulars. Players like Austin Wells, Oswald Pereira and Oswaldo Cabrera have shone brightly giving the Yankees a lot of hope for the 2024 season.