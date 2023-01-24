Reports suggest that Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman is planning to head into the 2023 season with Aaron Hicks in left fielder position. He said that in the current situation, Hicks looks the most likely to fill that position because he is still talented and has the potential to impress.

This has left analysts speculating whether Chashman will make a play behind the scenes or if he's serious about what may be every Yankee fan's nightmare.

MLB insider Bryan Hoch reported last night about the Yankees' plans to select Aaron Hicks as the left fielder for the upcoming season. The left fielder's position for the Yankees has been a topic of much debate in the last few weeks and it seems to get hotter every time Brian Cashman talks about it.

He defended his stance on MLB Network Radio, which added to the frustration of fans who are tired of Hicks' after four injury riddled seasons.

Following one of the worst seasons of 33-year-old's career last year, it is no surprise to see fans longing for a change. It was the most underwhelming season the veteran's had in which he played more than a hundred games.

“I suspect he will be the guy that emerges [in left field] because he is still really talented and everything is there. Hopefully we can get the Aaron Hicks we know is in there back, as a consistent player for us.” said Brian Cashman.

Can Aaron Hicks really turn things around and repay the faith shown by his manager?

While New York Yankees fans don't share the same confidence that Cashman seems to have for Hicks, there has been constant criticism about his attitude. He is reportedly away on vacation while a number of players have already arrived for pre-season in Tampa.

It certainly will not earn him any love from the supporters who see him as one of the players who needs to improve his performances the most.

The only time Aaron Hicks lived up to the hype surrounding him was in the 2017-2018 season, which prompted Cashman to spill big bucks on him. Since then, he has never come close to the potential he once showed and has constantly been disappointing in numbers.

Thus, Cashman's insistence on relying on him has been criticized by fans and analysts alike. On a roster fit to challenge for the MLB championship, the decision on the left field position looks like the weakest link in the team. Still, as of now, Hicks will be in the lineup to face the San Francisco Giants on opening day.

