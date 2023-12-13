Yankees Hot Stove: 3 players Brian Cashman and co. need to go after following Juan Soto trade

The New York Yankees got much better after trading for Juan Soto last week. They added one of the best bats in the league, which should take some of the pressure off the team's core to produce.

Last season, Soto played in all 162 regular season games for the first time in his career. During that stretch, he hit .275/.410/.519 with a career-high 35 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a league-leading 132 walks.

Despite adding Soto, the Bronx Bombers are not done making moves this winter. They have some holes to fill over the next few months, especially on the pitching side.

The Yankees sent Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vazquez, Drew Thorpe, and Kyle Higashioka to San Diego in exchange for Soto. King was expected to be an important piece of the team's pitching staff. Pitching is going to be a point of focus for this squad now.

3 players the Yankees must go after

3. Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery is coming off a season where he was electric in the postseason for the Texas Rangers. In five starts, he compiled a 3-1 record with a 2.90 ERA and was certainly a reason the Rangers went all the way.

Montgomery will be a cheaper option if the team does not want to get into a bidding war with multiple other teams for Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He would slot in nicely next to Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Nestor Cortes.

2. Blake Snell

Snell is one of the top-rated pitchers on the open market. He is coming off a Cy Young Award season, where he was electric. He made 32 starts, compiling a 14-9 record with a 2.25 ERA.

Adding Snell to the rotation would be a huge offseason win. He is somebody that you can count on and loves to pitch when the lights are at their brightest. For a team looking to get back to its glory, Snell would be a great fit.

1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto is the top-rated pitcher on the open market. Many teams are aggressively pursuing the Japanese flamethrower, who will be a frontline starter in the league.

The 25-year-old is expected to be a star in the league, and being so young on the open market is rare. If the Yankees want somebody who has not had an ERA above 1.68 over the last three seasons, this is their guy.

