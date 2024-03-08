Yankees News: Amed Rosario was eyed as potential target for Oswald Peraza replacement preceding Rays signing

New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza did not have a planned start in 2024. He played three games in the Grapefruit League but failed to score in any. To add more concern, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported that additional tests will be conducted to check his shoulder discomfort.

Peraza, 23, is still under the club's control. He struggled in the majors last year, recording 14 RBIs and two home runs with a batting average of .191 in 52 games. Although Peraza seems to be starting for the Yankees in 2024, his injury concerns may lead the Yankees to alter their plans.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Yankees were interested in Amed Rosario. However, the former LA Dodgers chose the Tampa Bay Rays for a guaranteed spot in the lineup despite having a larger offer from the Yankees.

“The Yankees, I am told, had the same $4 million on the table for Rosario, who instead took a $1.5 million base from the (Tampa Bay Rays),” Sherman said.

“Rosario’s representative Ulises Cabrera told The Post that what Tampa Bay could provide was a clearer route to regular at-bats, including at shortstop.”

In addition, the Yankees also pursued Enrique Hernandez but missed out on him, leaving the team's infield issue unaddressed.

“They tried during spring training to sign Enrique Hernandez,” Sherman said. “The Yankees were told from the outset that Hernandez’s preference was to return to the Dodgers and that he was willing to wait and see if Los Angeles could trade Manuel Margot (which it did, to Minnesota) to open the roster spot/dollars for him to sign.”

Who can replace Oswald Peraza?

The New York Yankees faced some difficulties last season due to injuries to some of their key players. Anthony Rizzo suffered from post-concussion syndrome in 2023 and is now focusing on a bounceback season. Meanwhile, DJ LeMahieu struggled with a calf injury last year.

If Peraza also gets sidelined due to an injury, the Yankees might face an infield crisis during the season. To avoid such a situation, a few names could be considered as replacements.

One potential option is Oswaldo Cabrera, who had a struggling performance last year with five home runs and 29 RBIs in 115 games. His ability to bounce back from this season remains to be seen.

In addition, Sherman mentioned that Kevin Smith is still in the Yankees' spring camp and could serve as a backup for the current roster if any unforeseeable situation arises.

