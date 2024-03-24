Yankees News: Oswaldo Cabrera ‘comfortable’ option at third base if DJ LeMahieu can’t start Opening Day

The New York Yankees are facing a lot of chaos and confusion ahead of their Opening Day. Every day, it seems, a new player is dropping out due to injury or taking breaks to get into shape for the regular season. Amid the situation, the Yanks camp has shared an update on their potential candidate for the third base.

Although DJ LeMahieu hasn’t sustained any major injuries, the foul ball he took on March 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays made his right foot sore. He was supposed to return after a short break, but so far, LeMahieu has not been included in the lineup.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com has an update from Yankees manager Aaron Boone. He shared that Oswaldo Cabrera might take the 3B spot on Opening Day, as LeMahieu's return before the day seems unlikely.

“Boone said he is comfortable with Oswaldo Cabrera as the Opening Day 3B if LeMahieu isn’t ready,” Hoch tweeted.

It’ll be a huge blow for the team’s infield department if LeMahieu's rehab period gets extended beyond the expected timeline. They are already concerned with their shortstop vacancy after Oswald Peraza got sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

After he struggled last season by scoring only 29 RBIs and five home runs in 115 games, this could be an opportunity for Cabrera to showcase his talent, but the team needs to consider other options as well.

The Yankees have several concerns to be addressed before Opening Day

The Houston Astros are prepared to play against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. However, the Yankees are still finalizing their lineup as they have a number of players who are injured or potentially injured.

Starting with the infield, Oswald Peraza's replacement for shortstop has been a concern for management. Unfortunately, Rizzo's untimely setback has made the situation worse. To add more worry, LeMahieu may miss the first few games of the season due to a sore leg.

The Yankees' other biggest concern is their rotation. Last year's AL Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole, sustained an elbow injury early in spring training and has been sidelined. Reports suggest he will need six to eight weeks to recover, causing him to miss the rest of Grapefruit League and the Opening Day game.

Aaron Judge has also been cautious and took some time off during spring training. He didn't have much impact during the season, but the team captain knows what he has to do to fix that.

To get ready for Opening Day, the Yankees have to address these issues while hoping to not get more injury news before the big event.

