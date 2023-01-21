The 2022-23 MLB offseason has been underway for quite some time, and the New York Yankees have made some progress in filling the essential gaps in their rosters. However, some Yankees fans aren't satisfied with the overall setup of the roster and would want the management to add some more big names before Spring Training.

The 2022 MLB season was very dicey for the Yankees, as they had their fair share of highs and lows. Aaron Judge individually hit the American League record for most Home Runs in a season with 62, and the team had a big 56-23 record by June. But the team fell off a bit towards the end of the regular season and had a humiliating loss to the Astros in the ALCS, where they were swept.

The Bombers were one of the top five offensive teams last season. Even defensively, they were in the top five. However, the team felt the need for a starting pitcher the most. They signed Carlos Rodon to their arsenal for a six-year $162 million contract to take care of these woes, but expectations were high from fans that the Yankees wouldn't stop at that.

On the "Talking Yanks" podcast, a fan said:

"The Yanks can roll into camp as it is right now and it will almost feel like the general public is very upset with the offseason even though they went out and got Rodon, got Judge but then it does feel like that after Rodon the balloon was so big and we wanted them to do the next move and burst it."

New York also got 30-year-old Aaron Judge to re-sign with them for a $360 million nine-year contract, which was a major process during their offseason. They couldn't make it to the first World Series in thirteen years, having last reached the pinnacle showdown of baseball in 2009 under the leadership of Derek Jeter and the presence of other stars like Alex Rodriguez.

The Yankees have been slow in achieving their targets

During the podcast, the fan also stated the slowness with which New York has acted to achieve the signings of free agents and their previous players who needed to be re-signed, like Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

"After the Yanks got Judge, expectations have been slowly lowering since the time we were sure that Judge was coming back."

It remains to be seen if the Yankees can better their ALCS finish and reach the World Series this season.

