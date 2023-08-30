Yankees roster expansion: Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells in line for promotion amid glimmering postseason aspirations

The New York Yankees are still 4 games behind the .500 PCT and for an ailing franchise, the team should now be looking to bring on some newcomers to the main roster in order to give them an experience of the major leagues.

The team is eleven games behind postseason contention for the last AL Wild Card spots. Baseball analysts expect the team to showcase some younger talent as they make their way up from the minors.

MLB insider Brendan Kuty recently commented on the availability of a few players in the organization's ranks.

"The Yankees have had talks that have reached Hal Steinbrenner about calling up Jasson Dominguez as well as Austin Wells when rosters expand on Friday"

Jasson Dominguez is one of the names that has been floated around as a prospect who will be promoted once the rosters expand from 26 to 28 on September 1st. Even though the 20-year-old outfielder was only recently promoted to the Triple-A, he has shown some amazing prowess as a switch hitter.

Dominguez has slashed .478/.556/.652 in seven games with three extra base hits and also has a good record of reaching bases, drawing more walks than strikeouts during that phase. His inclusion in the roster will be a good addition as the Yankees have had troubles in the outfield all season long.

Josh Donaldson's release from the Yankees has left a spot in the 40-man roster open. One of the primary contenders to replace the veteran in the side is no. 8 Austin Wells. Fans have pushed for his addition into the New York roster for a long time now.

Wells, who is a catcher, has shown promise across the three tiers of the minor leagues and is expected to provide good back up to Kyle Higashioka if the Yanks don't use him elsewhere as a positional player.

Fresh blood to be injected into the Yankees

New York is in desperate need of new names in the roster to give the team a new look. The horrifying season of some of the big names in the roster has called for youngsters like Anthony Volpe, Isiah-Kiner Falefa to take the leadership roles at different stages. Further addition of prospects will only increase the responsibilites on the fresh blood.