Yankees rumors: Bronx Bombers solidify faith in Spencer Jones after refusing to include top prospect in Dylan Cease trade offer

Although he does not have a single game of MLB experience, Spencer Jones is viewed as a tremendously valuable asset by his organization, the New York Yankees. Recently, the pinstripes demonstrated their commitment to keeping Jones around.

According to ESPN baseball reporter Jorge Castillo's recent piece in the Bleacher Report, the Yankees have taken the 22-year old off the table in any potential trade deals.

"The Yankees 'refused' to include Spencer Jones in offers for Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes, per @jorgecastillo" - B/R Walk-Off

Apparently, both the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers have reached out with offers involving pitchers Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes respectively. However, Yankees GM Brian Cashman has purportedly drawn a red line at any deal that includes Jones.

Jones was selected by the Yankees with their 25th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Entry Draft, and inked a $2.88 bonus upon his signing. Standing at 6-foot-6, the California-born outfielder has received scouting praise for his speed and explosive hitting capability. In his 2023 season split between Single and Triple-A, Spencer Jones hit .267/.336/.444 with 16 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 43 stolen bases.

"#2 @Yankees prospect Spencer Jones takes the field in today's #SpringBreakout matchup vs. the Jays at 4pm ET on MLB Network! The 2022 first round pick talked @jimcallismlb through his excitement for the showcase last week" - MLB Network

Thus far, Jones has had a solid spring training campaign for the New York Yankees. In 17 at-bats over the course of 11 games, James has hit .412/.524/.647 with 1 home run and 4 RBIs. Although he may not be called upon to the big-league lineup this season, the Yankees undoubtedly see Jones as an investment in the future, and will be very careful to make sure he matures within their organizational structure.

Guarding Spencer Jones speaks to Yankees' focus on young talent

While names like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton certainly comprise the core of ther current Yankees, those names will not be around forever. Already, the young Jones has gained the praise of his manager Aaron Boone, who said of the speedster earlier this spring:

“[He’s] obviously a big man, but he can fly. He can legit fly,”

Spencer Jones' MLB debut may not come soon, or even this season at all. However, the Yankees are under no illusions about the star potential of the big man, and are intent not to let it slip between their fingers.

