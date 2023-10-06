Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres set to receive significant $15,300,000 pay raise in arbitration, per data projections

Yankees SS Gleyber Torres is all set to receive a massive pay raise, according to the Yankees' arbitration projections by MLB Trade Rumors. Torres had signed a massive $9,950,000 one-year deal with the Yankees at the start of the current season, guaranteeing him a base salary of $9.95 million.

Expand Tweet

"Yankees' arbitration projections from @mlbtraderumors. Gleyber Torres set for a significant pay raise" - ChirsKirschner

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Valid sources have reported that according to the Yankees' arbitration projections, the widely agile SS is expected to pen down a contract worth $15.3 million with the Bronx Bombers unless the management decides to trade him this offseason.

His exploits this season are nothing short of extraordinary, and therefore the Yanks would hope to keep a hold on their SS as they have suffered a lot while filling up a player at that position.

Expand Tweet

"22-year-old rookie outfielder Everson Pereira throws to 22-year-old rookie Anthony Volpe who cuts a runner down to end the inning. Who caught Volpe's throw? 26-year-old Gleyber Torres. It's a youth movement! NYY" - FiresideYankees

After a player receives an arbitration offer, the team and the player's agency have until a specific date, generally in February, to agree on a new deal. If that doesn't happen, both parties submit wage offers, and impartial arbitrators decide the player's pay at a hearing. A team may grant a player arbitration before trading them, to offer contracts to players who may not be in the Yankees' plans.

What does Gleyber Torres hold in his future with the Yankees?

Since breaking out in 2018, when he smashed 24 home runs as a rookie, Torres has become a fan favorite and a key piece of the Yankees' future. Torres may not turn out to be the superstar that many anticipate, but he's still a good player. But after his first two seasons, his output has leveled off.

Expand Tweet

"Gleyber Torres hits it off the batters eye, and the Yankees have gone back-to-back!" - MLBONFOX

Torres had a rock-solid 2023. He hit .278 with a .800 OPS and concluded the season with 25 home runs. The 26-year-old was undoubtedly one of the Yankees' few shining lights during a very disappointing campaign, and he may have developed into the team's best trade asset.

Since Torres has been the subject of years of trade and contract rumor speculation, it will be intriguing to watch what the Yankees decide to do with him. Set to become a free agent in 2025, a stronger 2024 season might be on the cards if this season is any hint.