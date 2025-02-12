Yankees sportscaster picks Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s ideal spot in batting lineup

The New York Yankees do not have a clear candidate to bat at the top of their lineup, but MLB sportscaster Justin Shackill believes Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not a good option for the leadoff spot. Shackill feels Chisholm Jr. is more suited for a spot in the middle of the Yankees lineup due to his combination of power and speed.

The New York Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline last year. He made a tremendous impact on the Yankees lineup to spark the team out of a midseason slump, besides filling up a hole defensively at third base.

Justin Shackil was the Yankees radio announcer during the regular season last year following the retirement of the legendary John Sterling. Shackill was a guest on the Pinsripes Territory podcast on Tuesday. [23:34 - 26:33]

"The way the whole line is structured at the moment, I don't think he's a good fit [for the leadoff spot]. He needs to be in the middle of the order because he brings power; he brings speed," Shackil said.

"I think he's a feel player, a comfort player, so all that matters," he added. "I don't know if I necessarily want that at the top of my lineup."

Chisholm Jr. batted .273/.325/.500 in 46 games for the Yankees during the regular season with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and an OPS+ of 130.

Really aching to see what Jazz Chisholm Jr. is able to do being back in his natural position: Justin Shackil

Jazz Chisholm Jr. helped Yankees claim the American League pennant last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a second baseman by trade, but he was playing in centerfield for the Miami Marlins when he was traded by the team. The New York Yankees had signed him to fill their hole at third base last year, but he is expected to return to his natural position after Gleyber Torres departed from the team at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Justin Shackil expects Jazz Chisholm Jr. to have an even better season for the Yankees this year because of this.

"I'm really aching to see what he's able to do being back in his natural position," Shackil said. "I know he's been in and out of Tampa at the Yankees complex, working out there. So, just being in a comfort zone, I'm really curious to see what that does for him and his overall game."

Chisholm Jr. had a $2.6 million annual salary last year after arbitration and remains under club control for the next two years.

