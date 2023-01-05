New York Yankees vs New York Mets: Which New York team has the better chance of winning in 2023?

The New York Mets and the New York Yankees share one of the biggest and most storied rivalries in baseball. Ever since the Mets came into being in 1962, they have challenged the hegemony of the Yankees, who are one of the most famed teams on earth.

Although the Yankees have won more World Series titles, the Mets have also had their chances at glory. Today, we are taking a look at whether the New York Mets or the New York Yankees have the best chance of taking home the World Series in 2023.

"The Mets' #2 ranking is 'somewhat based on the assumption that eventually Carlos Correa will come to an agreement with New York.' The Astros, Braves, Padres, and Yankees round out the top five," SNY Mets tweeted.

Both teams have deep pockets. The Yankees are owned by the Steinbrenner family, and the New York Mets are owned by billionaire financier Steve Cohen. With two of the largest payrolls in the MLB, each team will be shelling out a lot of cash to the league by virtue of the luxury tax.

The Mets have the edge in pitching.

The team is paying Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander a total of $86 million a year for the next two seasons in an attempt to recreate the 2012 Detroit Tigers' pitching corps. The team has also signed Japanese pitching sensation Kodai Senga to a multi-year deal and signed a deal to keep star closer Edwin Diaz, setting a record for a reliever with a five-year, $102 million deal.

When it comes to hitting, the Yankees have the edge.

Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge have resolved to stick around, with both signing big extensions. The Yankees hit a league-best 254 home runs last season, as well as 764 RBIs – the most in the American League.

New York Yankees @Yankees On this day in Yankees history: George M. Steinbrenner purchases the Yankees. On this day in Yankees history: George M. Steinbrenner purchases the Yankees. https://t.co/CtFU0A4Tgp

"On this day in Yankees history: George M. Steinbrenner purchases the Yankees," the New York Yankees tweeted.

Both teams have their strengths, but the Yankees' raw skills in the power-hitting department look poised to defeat any team that they may come up against, including the New York Mets.

New York Mets or New York Yankees could both easily win it all in 2023

Both teams have spent a whopping amount of money to acquire the skill they have on their respective teams. For this reason, we cannot know which is better. We will only be able to figure that out when both teams take the field against each other on June 13.

