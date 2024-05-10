Yankees vs Rays Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The New York Yankees hit the road as they open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. As previously predicted, the Yanks took the series against the Astros (2-1). Their last game was a close defeat, and they will hope to rebound from that loss.

The Rays, meanwhile, will hope to pick up the pace against their AL East rival. The Rays have been in a slump this season, as they enter the game sitting at the .500 mark.

Yankees vs. Rays Preview

The series opener taked place on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on YES or streamed online at Fubo TV.

Game 2 will start a bit earlier on Saturday, at 4:10 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to BUSSN or catch the live stream on Fubo TV. For the series finale, it's going to be a matinee matchup at 1:40 p.m. ET. Game 3 will also be telecast on BUSSN and Fubo TV.

Both teams look to rebound after coming off defeats. The Yankees are second in the AL East, while the Rays are fourth.

Yankees vs. Rays Pitching Matchups

Game 1

The Bronx Bombers will send Clarke Schmidt to the mound for Game 1. Schmidt has a .350 ERA with a 3-1 record and 41 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. The righty holds a 1.31 WHIP and seems to have improved over time.

The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley for Game 1. Bradley will make his season debut against the pinstripes. The rookie pitcher holds a 5-8 career record with a 5.59 ERA and has 129 strikeouts in 104-plus innings.

Game 2

The Yanks will turn in left-hander Nestor Cortes to get some strikeouts in Game 2. Cortes has been decent on the mound, except for a few dips. The 29-year-old holds a 1-3 record with a 3.72 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48-plus innings pitched.

Countering Cortes will be Zack Littell for the Rays. The right-handed pitcher holds a 1-3 record with a 3.00 ERA. Littell has 42 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched with a WHIP of 1.31.

Game 3

Luis Gil will be delivered to the mound as the starter for Game 2. Gil has a 3-1 record with a 2.92 ERA. Gil has been the bright spot for the team with 45 strikeouts in 37 innings. The Rays are yet to reveal their starting pitcher for Game 3.

Yankees vs. Rays Prediction

The Bronx Bombers have been hot at-bats in their last series. Despite dropping their last game against the Astros, the offense scored 22 runs in the last three games. From the pitching end, the Yanks have been intact.

The Rays have struggled this season and are just another average team. Rookie pitchers against the Yankees veteran hitters is going to be difficult. The odds favor the Yankees to win the series with a sweep, but things could turn around if the Rays open up their offense.

