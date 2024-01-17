Yariel Rodriguez Free Agency: Blue Jays reportedly agree deal for Cuban right-hander to bolster bullpen

Last March, Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodriguez made his intent to join an MLB public. Now, it appears as though the right-hander may have sparked some interest from at least one team.

A native of central Cuba, Rodriguez has been playing with the Chunichi Dragons since 2020, and was promoted to the main club the following season. Standing at 6-foot-1, the 26-year old has seen his cache with MLB teams grow in recent years,

"Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez (26) and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a contract, per sources. Rodríguez is expected to do the physical in the coming days in Toronto. He is represented by WME agency and Edgar Mercedes from Born to Play." - Francys Romero

According to new reports, the Toronto Blue Jays are approaching an agreement that would see Rodriguez come to MLB for the 2024 season. Most recently, Yariel Rodriguez went 6-2 with a 1.15 ERA across 56 relief appearances with the Dragons in 2022.

Notably, Rodriguez did not play in NPB in 2023, after declaring an intent to seek an MLB contract despite being under contract with the Dragons. Rodriguez started the first game of Cuba's 2023 World Baseball Classic, striking out six Netherlands hitters over six innings of play in Taiwan.

"Here are some highlights of Yariel Rodriguez absolutely DISMANTLING some team Australia hitters in the WBC. Please Ross, make him a #BlueJays" - Blue Jays Today

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the market for some relief arms. Although Rodriguez does not come close to the esteem held by Shohei Ohtani, many fans of MLB's only Canadian team are still reeling after the Japanese star went to the Los Angeles Dodgers despite rumors that he would sign in Toronto.

Last season, Jays relievers posted a cumulative ERA of 3.68, which was the eighth-best figure in baseball. However, given that they are contending with bullpens like that of the New York Yankees in the AL East, their relief corps will need all of the help that they can get.

Yariel Rodriguez can look forward to MLB career at long last

Though relatively well-known in his homeland, Rodriguez is virtually unknown in North America. Although he has a long way to go, a successful season with the Jays could elevate his name, and contribute to a long and prosperous career in North America, if he is ready to put in the requisitie work and time to get there.

