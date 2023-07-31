Yasmani Grandal Trade Rumors: White Sox reportedly willing to part with talented catcher for low price

It appears that the relationship between the Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal is nearing its end as the club is reportedly willing to trade him away at a massive discount. According to Bob Nightengale, the White Sox are willing to "give away" the veteran catcher before the trade deadline.

At 34 years old, Yasmani Grandal is a shell of the star he once was, however, with several contenders looking to improve the catcher position, the White Sox should be able to find a suitor for the two-time All-Star.

"The #WhiteSox will “give away” C Yasmani Grandal, per @BNightengale Grandal, 34, is in the final year of a four-year, $73 million contract." - @MLBDeadlineNews

While he may no longer carry the clout that he once did, Grandal is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The fact that Grandal is an expiring contract could help the White Sox find a trade partner before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The 12-year pro from La Habana, Cuba has been enjoying a bit of a bounce-back season after a disastrous 2022. Even though he has improved upon his disappointing 2022 campaign, his numbers still leave something to be desired as the veteran currently owns a .251 batting average with eight home runs and 29 RBIs.

While the Chicago White Sox have said that they are willing to trade him for a low price, the fact that his 2023 contract is valued at an unfathomable $18.25 million could make it difficult to find a partner. Chicago will likely need to absorb some of the veteran catcher's remaining salary for any contender to consider acquiring him.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal's $18.25 million salary is also coming off the books after the season. The #WhiteSox certainly could be major players in free agency this winter after shedding about $25 million in their three trades.Catcher Yasmani Grandal's $18.25 million salary is also coming off the books after the season.

If the Chicago White Sox can move Yasmani Grandal, he will be the latest player moved during the team's fire sale

It appears that the Chicago White Sox are determined to move Grandal before Tuesday's trade deadline. If the club is able to secure a move, it will be yet another in a very busy trade season for the White Sox.

So far this summer, Chicago has traded several veterans, including Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Lucas Giolito, Kendall Graveman, and Reynaldo Lopez. The team could potentially move on from stars such as Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks before all is said and done.