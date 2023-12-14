Yoshinobu Yamamoto Free Agency Update: Insider believes Yankees still the 'favorites' to land Japanese pitcher

In the ever-exciting world of baseball free agency, the race to secure the talents of Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is heating up. Despite the Dodgers’ interest in Tyler Glasnow, MLB insider, Tyler Glasnow believes they could still pursue the Japanese superstar. However, according to his predictions, the New York Yankees remain the favorites to land the coveted 25-year-old pitcher.

Expand Tweet

Brian Cashman, the Yankees’ general manager, has been making strategic moves to bolster the team’s roster. After the acquisition of superstar slugger Juan Soto, Cashman is now focused on wooing Yamamoto. The Yankees are set to meet with the Japanese ace in Los Angeles, presenting a compelling case for him to join their ranks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cashman, known for his shrewd dealings, is leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Yankees aim to make the Bronx "the Mecca of baseball," emphasizing a culture of winning and providing the best resources for player success. The meeting with Yamamoto is expected to cover every aspect of the New York Yankees’ operations, showcasing their top-notch facilities, player support systems, and the storied history of success.

The Yankees will utilize the legacy of Hideki Matsui to try to lure-in Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Hideki Matsui, a special advisor to the organization and legendary figure in Japanese baseball, will play a role in the recruitment process. Matsui, also known as "Godzilla," can share personal experiences transitioning from Japan to winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009, adding a unique perspective to the pitch.

The Yankees are no strangers to creative recruitment tactics. In the past, they commissioned a DVD with testimonials from construction workers when pursuing CC Sabathia and presented Gerrit Cole with a gold-plated scale model of Yankee Stadium.

Yamamoto’s pursuit draws parallels to the Yankees’ successful chase for Masahiro Tanaka, as both were 25-year-old right-handers dominating their respective leagues. Yamamoto, a three-time Sawamura Award winner, is coming off an impressive season with the Orix Buffaloes, including a remarkable no-hitter.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is coming off an impressive 2023 season in the NPB, including a remarkable no-hitter.

As the Yankees gear up for the meeting with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the city of New York, its passionate fan base, and the organization’s winning legacy are all part of the recruitment arsenal. Cashman is confident in the team’s appeal, stating:

"The tri-state area has a lot to offer, so I thing that’s a recruiting beacon for anybody."

The Yamamoto sweepstakes are poised to be a fiercely competitive affair, with multiple teams vying for the chance to secure the services of the talented Japanses pitcher. Only time will tell where Yamamoto decides to make his mark in Major League Baseball.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.