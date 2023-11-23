Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agency update: Japanese ace has one preference that could make or break negotiations

Apart from Shohei Ohtani himself, Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the most exciting free agency signing of the year. Now, the 25-year old ace has injected even more interest as he has made public some conditions of a potential deal in MLB.

A native of Okayama Prefecture in Japan, Yamamoto has pitching for the Orix Buffaloes since 2017. In that time, the right-hander has been awarded two Pacific League MVPs and has led the league in ERA three times. To say that Yamamoto is the best pitcher in Japan right now would not be an understatement.

While nobody yet knows the team that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will opt to sign with, according to Yahoo! Japan, the star is looking for a team with other Japanese players on the roster already.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly wants to play on an MLB team with other Japanese players, per @Yahoo! Japan" - Talkin' Baseball

While the point is understandable, Japanese players in MLB barely number in the double digits. For Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who does not speak english, having some established foundational support could go a long way.

The news is not good for New York Yankees fans. The team has long seen Yamamoto as a consolation should they fail to bag Shohei Ohtani in free agency. This past September, Yankees GM Brian Cashman was in attendance to see Yamamoto throw a no-hitter in Japan, the second of his NPB career.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw his second career no-hitter yesterday. He’s closing in on his third straight pitching triple crown in the NPB. He is expected to get posted at the end of the season and be signed by a MLB team." - MLB Metrics

Other outfits who might feel more positive about the news include the New York Mets. The richest team in baseball last year signed Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million deal last year, and Senga proved to be worth it. He finished the year with a 12-7 record to accompany a 2.98 ERA and finished second overall in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Many factors will play into Yoshinobu Yamamoto's decision

The news that Yamamoto prefers a team with some countrymen can hardly be a shock to anyone. In recent years, an increasing number of Japanese players have come to MLB, and shown that the brand of baseball played in Japan is approaching the standard of MLB.

The main character this offseason is, was, and remains to be Shohei Ohtani. Perhaps if the former Los Angeles Angels star selects a team soon, then the young Yamamoto will be quick to follow.

