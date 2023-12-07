Yoshinobu Yamamoto Free Agency Update: Race for Japanese ace isn't limited to New York clubs, 5 more teams remain in the mix

As the 45-day posting period of Yoshinobu Yamamoto wears on, the ultimate destination of the Japanese flamethrower remains a mystery. According to an MLB analyst, the race remains very much an open one.

The 25-year-old has pitched for NPB's Orix Buffaloes since 2017. During that time, Yamamoto has won three MVP Awards and five All-Star nods, alongside the 2022 Japan Series. To say that a variety of MLB teams are licking their chops at the prospect of signing him would be an understatement.

Since being allowed to talk to MLB teams at the beginning of November, rumors have swirled about Yamamoto's eventual destination. While the deep-pocketed New York teams have been viewed as the clubs best-suited to ink Yoshinobu Yamamoto, that may not quite be the case.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On a recent appearance on ESPN's Pat McAfee show, analyst Jeff Passan was asked about Yamamoto's top possible landing spots. While Passan maintained that the New York Mets and Yankees remain frontrunners, they are far from the only teams in the mix.

Expand Tweet

"@JeffPassan went on the @PatMcAfeeShow today and discussed Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He says while everyone talks about the New York teams, he would not discount the Dodgers, Red Sox, Cubs, Blue Jays, and Giants." - Boston Sports Gordo

According to Passan, a host of other teams are also very interested in Yamamoto. They include the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Blue Jays, with the San Francisco Giants also receiving a mention.

Interestingly, some of these teams - namely the Dodgers and Blue Jays - have emerged as frontrunners in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. The presiding logic among MLB insiders is that the high financial demands of both players have created a "one-or-the-other" binary option. Signing both Japanese stars would likely be too expensive, even for the richest teams.

Expand Tweet

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw his second career no-hitter yesterday. He’s closing in on his third straight pitching triple crown in the NPB. He is expected to get posted at the end of the season and be signed by a MLB team" - MLB Metrics

While Yamamoto has not given any firm indications, he has spoken about his preference for a team with pre-existing Japanese roster members. The Boston Red Sox, who inked outfielder Masataka Yoshida last year, are thus viewed as a more viable candidate. However, several of the other teams mentioned also have Japanese players in their lineup.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will keep fans guessing until the very end

Whether it be Yamamoto's attendance at a recent Lakers game in LA or New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman visiting Japan to watch the young stud's no-hitter in September, fans of all stripes are using past events to draw their own conclusions.

However, as the backroom team visits increase in frequency, the decision rests solely on the 25-year Buffaloes pitcher. When he decides, and only then, will the rest of us finally learn where he is going.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.