Yoshinobu Yamamoto Landing Spots: Exploring top teams who could sign ace-pitcher set to make MLB appearance

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be the latest Pacific Rim talent to join the ranks in the major leagues. On Sunday, after their seven-game loss in the Japan Series, the Orix Buffaloes announced the clearance offered to Yamamoto to transfer to Major League Baseball.

The guessing game has begun as the ballclubs understand and respect Yoshinobu's authority at the mound. They are likely to make lucrative offers to try and lure him to their roster for the 2024 season.

In the last game, he stood at a historic nine innings pitched, gave up one earned run and smashed 14 strikeouts in game 6 of the Japan Series.

"We would like to inform you that the Orix Buffaloes have approved the transfer of pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the Major League Baseball (MLB) team in the United States through posting. We will proceed with the application procedure in accordance with the "Japan-U.S. Athlete Contract Agreement" - Orix_Buffaloes

Many have estimated that Yamamoto's contract will be worth at least $200 million, not just nine digits. He would reach exactly $200 million with an eight-year contract, but there's a good chance he might make even more.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is represented by Wasserman, the same agent who represented Kodai Senga last year. The New York Mets gave Senga a $5 million signing bonus on a five-year contract totaling $75 million. His seasonal average value (AAV) is $15 million due to the bonus, which raises his basic pay to $14 million.

Top Landing Spots for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

In the event of Yoshinobu Yamamoto hitting free agency, signing him would be an excellent insurance policy for the New York Yankees. Because, Gerrit Cole is expected to use his opt-out provision following the 2024 season. A trio of Yamamoto, Cole, and Rodon could be a deadly (albeit costly) rotation in 2024 if Rodon could regain his previous level of play.

Senga has been vocal in his support of the Mets pursuing Yamamoto and has even announced his plans in Japan. Given that Wasserman represents both Senga and Yamamoto, the New York Mets may have an advantage because of their relationship.

The Boston Red Sox are in dire need of a pitcher like Yamamoto. Although he is only 25 years old and will undoubtedly be costly, but can benefit the team for many years to come. Starting a rotation with Brayan Bello, Chris Sale, and Yamamoto would be a terrific option if they are all healthy and Yoshinobu agrees to play at Fenway Park.

Shohei Ohtani is the prime choice for the Los Angeles Dodgers and is hinted at making a move to the franchise this offseason. Ohtani might also contribute to the rotation by 2025.

By adding Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they would be able to push themselves over the top for the upcoming season. Also, they may secure a 1-2 punch at the top of their rotation for years to come.