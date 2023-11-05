Ace Japanese RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be transferred to the Major League after the necessary processes are done, the Orix Buffaloes announced after their Game 7 loss to the Hanshin Tigers in the Japan Series.

"NEWS: The Orix Buffaloes will post Yoshinobu Yamamoto for @MLB teams, per an official club announcement released moments after the Game 7 loss. The next step is the formal declaration of the posting window, which could happen in the coming days" - Jon Morosi

Yamamoto produced a masterclass from the mound in game six of the Japan Series. He pitched the entire nine innings, giving up nine hits, one earned run and raking in a whopping 14 strikeouts to force a game seven in the finale.

Major league fans are already very excited to see his exploits in the MLB and have been suggesting their take on his possible landing spots in the bug leagues.

He broke the previous record set by Yu Darvish in game six of the Japan Series by recording 14 strikeouts on 138 pitches. In September, Yamamoto threw his second no-hitter of the season in front of several MLB executives. This year, he threw for Japan's World Baseball Classic-winning squad as well.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto seeks a new home in the Major Leagues

Once he clears the posting procedure, Yamamoto will be among the best arms available in MLB free agency. In 23 starts for the Buffaloes this season, he has a 1.21 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. In September, he pitched a no-hitter in front of fifteen major league teams.

"We would like to inform you that the Orix Buffaloes have approved the transfer of pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the Major League Baseball (MLB) team in the United States through posting. We will proceed with the application procedure by the "Japan-U.S. Athlete Contract Agreement" - Orix Buffaloes

In the 2023 World Baseball Classic held in March of last year, the 25-year-old pitched admirably for Japan, recording a 2.45 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched with 12 strikeouts.

Along with Padres starter and possible National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell, Yamamoto is anticipated to be one of the most sought-after starting pitchers available this winter. The 25-year-old righty will be the newest addition from the Pacific Rim.