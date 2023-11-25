Yoshinobu Yamamoto Trade Update: MLB insider unveils variables influencing Japanese ace's destination amid Mets interest

The hunt to sign Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on. Many teams, including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs, have already shown interest.

Yamamoto is the top starting pitcher on the open market. He was posted by the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball League last Monday and is only 25 years old.

These interested teams will have their chance to meet with the Japanese flamethrower soon enough. He has been reported to be meeting with teams over Zoom starting next week.

Yamamoto will be traveling back to Japan, which is why the meetings will take place over Zoom. According to sources, he will start to narrow down teams after the meetings.

He will then meet with the final teams in person after MLB's Winter Meetings, which take place from December 4-7 in Tennessee. He has until January 4 to decide before his 45-day signing period is up.

Where does Yoshinobu Yamamoto fit?

Many around the league feel good about the New York Mets signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Starting pitching is one of their biggest concerns this offseason, and they will be aggressive in their pursuit to buff up their rotation.

The Mets also have Kodai Senga, a former teammate of Yoshinobu on Team Japan. He has already made his pitch to the front office to go after Yoshinobu, and a familiar face could help the Amazins.

Another team that has stood out is the New York Yankees. They are also searching for quality starting pitching this offseason after their rotation was underwhelming last season. Yamamoto would look great behind Gerrit Cole, and if Rodon can turn it around and stay healthy, the Yankees would have a scary rotation.

It will be interesting to see where Yamamoto lands when this comes to an end.

