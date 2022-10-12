"You come to the plate 600 times. You're telling me you can't hit 80 out" - Aaron Judge's dad believes the New York Yankees slugger should be able to become the undisputed home run king

It shouldn't be surprising to see why Aaron Judge has become so successful in his career after the comments his dad made about him. His father believes that the New York Yankees slugger should be able to hit 80 home runs in a season. 80 home runs would make his son the undisputed home run king, surpassing Barry Bonds' 73 home run season in 2001.

"You come to the plate 600 times. You're telling me you can't hit 80 out?" said Aaron Judge's dad.

Aaron Judge's dad knows his son's abilities and wants him to exceed them. It seems that his father has pushed his son to be great. Players don't hit 62 home runs in a season by settling for 'good enough'.

Aaron Judge breaking Barry Bonds' record would take away the asterisk from his record in a lot of fans' eyes. Many fans believe that even though Bonds used steroids, his record should still stand and be honored by the league. They don't enjoy the league trying to bury players in the steroid era.

"Aaron Judge's 62 home runs is a remarkable achievement. Barry Bonds' 73 home runs is the record. There is nothing else to discuss." said MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Now that Judge knows he has 62 in him, he can set out to break Bonds' record. It would be remarkable to see him do it next season and leave no doubt about who the home run king truly is.

Aaron Judge could break Bonds' record in a different uniform

NY Yankees v Texas Rangers

While Judge has his eyes set on winning a World Series title with the New York Yankees this season, next season remains a question mark. He's set to enter free agency at the end of the season.

He will join a fairly loaded free agency class heading into the 2023 season. Elite talent like Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson won't have homes for next season. The league could really be shaken up by the names on this list.

Judge will undoubtedly be the most sought-after free agent in this class. The Yankees will have to make him an offer he cannot refuse because every team will be after him. Judge in anything but pinstripes would be something to get used to.

It will be interesting to see what kind of offer the Yankees make Judge this offseason. Yankees fans are hopeful the organization will do whatever it takes for him to stay in New York.

