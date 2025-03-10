"You damaged your own reputation" "Can you beg the Yankees to give you a shot?" - Fans fume as Trevor Bauer claps back at critics after NPB game

For better or worse, Trevor Bauer cannot seem to keep his name out of the headlines. The former National League Cy Young Award winner, who recently re-signed with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Nippon Professional Baseball, continues to remain an active presence on social media.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star has used his social media platforms to gain a growing following of his fans, and in some cases, his haters. This came to the forefront when Trevor Bauer made the prediction that he would strikeout 50% of batter he would face during his first NPB preseason game.

After failing to achieve this goal, Trevor Bauer was quick to defend himself by claiming that he had picked the 50% number because it sounded like a fun choice, however he claimed that some accounts online are trying to damage his reputation. This did not stop baseball fans from taking to social media to share their thoughts on Bauer and his questionable preseason debut in the NPB.

"You damaged your own reputation" - One fan posted on social media.

"We're not mistranslating anything you're just incredibly self-centered and egotistical" - Another fan shared.

"Brother your reputation is already damaged lmfao tears you’ll never play in the mlb again shitstain" - One more added.

The former Cincinnati Reds ace has not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021 after sexual assault allegations were made against him. Despite being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, the former All-Star has yet to throw another innning in MLB, however some fans believe that he should be back in the league. Some fans have taken to social media to pitch their favorite teams as an option.

"Trevor, can you beg the Yankees to give you a shot?" - One fan posted.

"I want you on the Braves sir!" - Another fan shared.

"Cleveland needs you. Return of the sword!" - One more fan added.

Trevor Bauer claims that only Shohei Ohtani is a more popular baseball player than him

The NPB preseason prediction was not the only way that Trevor Bauer made headlines this year, as veteran pitcher made a bold claim that he is the second-most popular player in baseball. Back in January, Bauer said that only Los Angeles Dodger superstar Shohei Ohtani is a more popular baseball player than he is.

This might be a bold claim given the fact that he has not pitching an MLB game since 2021, however, he has enjoyed a second career as a social media influencer. Trevor Bauer may not be the second most popular player, but the fact that he has pitched in Japan, Mexico, and the Czech Republic certainly helps his global reach.

