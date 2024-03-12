“You guys are losing a crazy amount of games” - Fans perplexed after Dodgers slump to loss against Guardians amid indifferent spring training run

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered spring training with high expectations from fans, but it seems those expectations may have been too lofty. The franchise has had its moments to shine but also some downturns, the most recent being the game against the Cleveland Guardians.

On Monday, the Dodgers got five hits and lost 5-1 to the Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. Fans were quick to criticize the club’s error-filled performance.

One fan wrote:

“I get its spring training but you guys are losing a crazy amount of games.”

Another fan said:

“Do you even want the west.”

The Dodgers hitters didn’t perform well against the Guardians, posting a combined .172 average and striking out 12 times while only managing to walk twice. Defensively, the club made three errors, including one by Gavin Lux which allowed the opposing team to score their first run.

It was Lux’s third error of the spring training and fans weren’t too supportive of the second baseman:

One fan lambasted Lux saying:

“Seems, like we’re losing games where Lux has started in the infield. I never though a single person could impact a team so much, but hot damn, was I wrong.”

Another said:

“Lux is a disaster.”

The Dodgers fanatics continued to call for Gavin Lux to be traded:

Dodgers' Gavin Lux is confident in transitioning to shortstop role but needs some time

The LA Dodgers once desired Gavin Lux to be their shortstop. After seeing his performance, the franchise shifted Mookie Betts to the position, making Lux their second baseman.

The 26-year-old is disappointed by his shift to second base but is also confident in his shortstop abilities, saying he needs some time to regain his peak performance.

“I think I just need to keep getting game reps. I think just getting out there and continuing to play, it’s knocking rust off more than anything,” Gavin Lux said (via The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya).

Lux missed the entire 2023 season due to a torn ACL and hasn’t played regularly as a shortstop since 2021. However, he seems confident in his ability to readjust to the position but acknowledges that he needs time.

