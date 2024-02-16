"You just have to believe in yourself" - Left-handed pitcher Jason Johnson who lost two fingers set to play college baseball in Indiana

Belief in oneself can take you to unimaginable places, and Jason Johnson is a prime example. The left-handed pitcher lost two fingers off his pitching arm in an unfortunate lawn-mowing accident.

However, it didn't stop him from dreaming of throwing a baseball again, as he has committed to playing baseball at Trine University in Angola, in the northeast corner of Indiana, per WishTV.

“I was 5 years old. I fell off a lawnmower, and there was no blade on it, and it took off my ring and my pinky fingers,” Johnson said.

Marie Johnson, his mother, recalled the incident.

“He was lifelined (flown by helicopter) to Peyton Manning’s Children’s Hospital, and it was really hard for him.

"One week later, he was out on the baseball field. He told me he had to be on the baseball field. And, he had to do everything right-handed,” Marie said.

After years of perseverance and determination, Jason again started throwing left-handed. He opened up about overcoming adversity:

"There’s always going to be challenges you go through, but, no matter what, you just have to believe in yourself. If you believe in yourself, you can do anything you want to do.

“Just like blocking everything out and focusing on myself, like learning to do things my own way, and getting over the small, little issues and not let it go past me. Just keep looking forward and being grateful.”

Which new pitch did pitcher Jason Johnson add, and what are his future aspirations?

Jason Johnson started throwing knuckleball, which has one of the hardest grips, but if mastered, it's also the hardest to hit.

He also mentioned that he can no longer throw changeups because it requires all five fingers.

“I can’t really throw a changeup like people can with five fingers because to throw a changeup in baseball, you need five fingers. So, I was trying to find things that could work for me as an alternate, and it had some unique movement to it, with the way ... with the spin the way my fingers are,” Jason said.

Jason wants to study mechanical engineering while pitching for Trine University in Angola. At the same time, he wants to serve as an example and inspire others to overcome everything bad life has in store for them.

