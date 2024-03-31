"You are looking at the best team in baseball" - Yankees fans overjoyed after Juan Soto prolongs team's winning streak against Astros

New York Yankees fans were elated as the team continued their winning streak against the Houston Astros on Saturday, with Juan Soto hitting his first home run for them.

Soto, Oswaldo Cabrera and Athony Volpe homered in the third game to give the Yankees a 5-3 victory and give them a chance to sweep the Astros. Everything seems to clicking for the Yankees early on in the season.

Despite some injury concerns, they remain unbeaten, and fans have had nothing but positive reactions on social media.

"You are looking at the best team in baseball," tweeted one.

"Loving the start if this season," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The Yankees had the worst MLB season for a generation last year, missing out on the playoffs and being especially lackluster over the regular season.

However, they have made several changes to remedy that, and the additions that they made over the winter are paying off. The biggest acquisition was undoubtedly Juan Soto, with the outfielder hitting the ground running.

New York pulled off a big comeback in the first game of the series after trailing the Astros early before limiting their opponents to a single run the second to take the victory.

They have continued their run to attempt a sweep of the Astros after taking victory in the third game. Oswaldo Cabrera was impressive all evening, hitting a two-run home run to tie the score in the seventh before Soto hit his first homer in pinstripes. Athony Volpe put the Yankees out of reach with his homer in the eighth.

Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman record Yankees firsts in impressive win over Astros

While Juan Soto has dominated headlines with his strong start to the MLB season over the lasat few days, another new signing for the New York Yankees made his debut for them on Saturday.

Marcus Stroman got his first start for the Yankees and recorded a win with a strong showing. The starter pitched six innings, giving up three unearned runs and four hits.

Overall, things are cruising for the Yankees, and they will look to carry this momentum as far as they can into the season.

