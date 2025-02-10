"You don't make a trade for Kyle Tucker if you don't have a strong team" - Cubs GM delivers verdict on team's strength heading into 2025 season

Chicago Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins has stated that the team would not have been able to acquire All-Star slugger Kyle Tucker this offseason if they did not already have a contending roster in place. Hawkins believes the Cubs are presently in the best state that they have been during his tenure following the addition of Tucker to their clubhouse.

Kyle Tucker was traded by the Chicago Cubs from the Houston Astros for his final season before he gets set to be a free agent at the end of the year. The Cubs shipped out third baseman Isaac Paredes, right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and infield prospect Cam Smith in exchange for the three-time All-Star outfielder.

On Sunday, Carter Hawkins and Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer addressed reporters for the opening press conference of their 2025 spring training in Arizona. [17:20 - 18:19]

"The team's gotten better," Hawkins said. "We've worked really hard to improve the team. We've made decisions to move wins forward. You don't trade for Kyle Tucker if you don't feel like you have a really strong team going into that year. So certainly, I'd say, objectively, we've improved year over year, just in terms of the talent level that's on the field.

"In the three-plus years that I've been here, this is certainly the most talented team, and I think Jed would say the same," he added.

Last year, Kyle Tucker bagged his third All-Star Game selection, but he missed the Midsummer Classic after spending over three months on the IL due to a right shin injury. He batted .289/.408/.585 with an OPS+ of 181 and had 23 home runs to his name even though he played just 78 games.

It's going to be a dogfight: Cubs GM expects tough battle for playoff berth despite signing Kyle Tucker

Although they have strengthened their lineup considerably by adding Kyle Tucker to their ranks, Carter Hawkins believes the Chicago Cubs will nevertheless face intense competition from their division rivals and have a stiff challenge ahead to earn a playoff berth for the NL pennant.

"We're encouraged about the talent we have. We're encouraged about the opportunities that present us. It's going to be a dogfight in the NL Central. It's going to be a dogfight in the NL. We know that, and we're prepared for that," he said.

The Cubs ended the 2024 regular season with an 83-81 record to finish second in the National League Central but missed out on a playoff berth.

