“You're f***g killing me, man" - Chris Bassitt shares words with Yordan Alvarez after surrendering a homer

In an exciting match between the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays, Astros LF, Yordan Alvarez went up against Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt. With a history of home run-hitting off Bassit, Alvarez showed off his power again with a huge solo shot that led to a surprising exchange between the two players.

As Alvarez rounded the bases following his impressive display of strength, Bassitt aproached him and allegedly praised his skills in a funny exchange.

"You’re f**ing killing me, man." - Joked Bassitt.

The candid moment captured the intensity of their rivalry. Yordan Alvarez has a record of 8-for-18 with 5 home runs against the Blue Jays pitcher.

The exchange of words showcased the dominance of Alvarez over Bassitt, who was clearly frustrated as he tried to hold the Houston Astros’ hitter back. However, his reaction portrayed camaraderie rather than an altercation.

Chris Bassitt and Yordan Alvarez have faced eachother since 2014.

The rivalry between Alvarez and Bassitt dates back to their encounters during Bassitt’s tenure with the Oakland Athletics, where they often played against eachother in the AL West division. As a rookie, Bassitt had some success against Alvarez, but the Cuban slugger quickly learned and adapted his skills to become a tough opponent.

Alvarez’s dominance over the Blue Jays was clear throughout the game, with the designated hitter delivering not one, but two home runs, further proving that he is a dangerous force at the plate and one of the most important members of the Astros’ roster. Meanwhile, Bassitt continued to face trouble as he gave up 9 hits and 4 runs in 4.1 innings. In the end, the Houston Astros shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1.

Yordan Alvarez is one of baseball’s most formidable players, and his constant command over Chris Bassitt offers another fun angle to stories that transcend games and make baseball such a popular sport.

