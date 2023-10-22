Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen has received tremendous condemnation from fans. That happened after he gave up back-to-back homer runs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

While the Phillies scored two runs in the first inning, the Diamondbacks ace was taken to the stands in the sixth with home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. The Phillies have taken a 4-0 lead in the sixth as a result, and the Arizona fans are furious with Gallen.

The Phillies made a strong start in the first inning, scoring two runs from an RBI single and a double steal. While Gallen kept them coontained over the next four innings, he gave up back-to-back home runs in the sixth to dig himself a deeper hole. The Diamondbacks now have a mountain to climb, and fans are convinced that Gallen is ready to play at the highest level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Never let him pitch in the playoffs again," wrote one fan on X (formerly called Twitter).

"He is fraudulent," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zac Gallen was originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB Draft.

He was later traded to the Miami Marlins and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2019. At the end of the year, Gallen was traded to the Diamondbacks for shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr., and he has grown into the bullpen since then.

He had an impressive season with Arizona this year, earning his career first All-Star appearance.

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen's poor postseason form continues in the NLCS

While Zac Gallen has had an impressive year with the Arizona Diamondbacks during the regular season in the MLB, he has not fared as well in the postseason.

The pitcher was given a chance to make a strong impression in Game 1 of the NLCS againt the Philadelphia Phillies, but he made a mess of it and got tagged for five runs.

This time, he hoped to make things right in front of their home crowd but put in a subpar performance once again. In six innings pitched, Gallen gave up six hits and four runs and only recording one strikeout. It may well be his last outing in this year's postseason.