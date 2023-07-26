In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Zack Greinke, known for his serious demeanor on the mound, couldn't hold back a smile when former teammate Myles Straw used Greinke's walk-up song during their recent match.

Straw, now playing for the Cleveland Guardians, chose the 1992 country hit "Seminole Wind" as a tribute to their time together on the Houston Astros.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia pic.twitter.com/xZD8gDjv5G Myles Straw used Zack Greinke’s walk up song and got a nice smile out of him

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The song was cherished by Astros fans on Twitter as Greinke's trademark warm-up song, making the experience feel nostalgic and emotional for everyone involved.

Here's what fans on Twitter has to say:

chone figgins @Pl1Platypus @JomboyMedia My hearts warmer than the Sahara rn

gigemlaw @gigemlaw @JomboyMedia Astros fans miss both these guys. This is awesome!

Trace @TraceWHODEY @JomboyMedia I forgot they played together… this is awesome.

FayIsNotGay @FayIsNotGay @JomboyMedia Zack Grienke smiling makes me happy

BOGES @lit_early @JomboyMedia These are the baseball moments we love

Carson Jones @CarsonCJones @JomboyMedia @AstrosOptimism2 Love both of these guys

Despite the sentimental gesture, Straw's plate appearance didn't yield the desired results, as he flew out to center field. However, the incident seemed to break Greinke's focus, leading to a home run by the next batter, Bo Naylor.

While the Kansas City Royals ultimately suffered a 5-1 defeat, the connection between the two players provided a precious moment for fans, reminding everyone that even the fiercest competitors can share special bonds beyond the game.

Zack Greinke's fifth loss to the Cleveland guardians

Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals

When Zack Greinke took to the mound for the Kansas City Royals after a two-week injury break, despite feeling sharp and displaying good location, the veteran pitcher had a tough time securing a win on the road.

Unfortunately, this has been a recurring trend for the 39-year-old, who hasn't won a road game since August 13, 2021 and currently has an alarming 0-16 record in 27 road starts, with a 6.43 ERA.

Throughout the season, Grienke's team have only averaged 2.7 runs per game when he is on the mound. Additionally, in 11 out of his 19 starts, his team has only provided him with one run or less, leaving him with minimal support.

The player continues to be frustrated by the Royals' offensive struggles and lack of run support despite their best efforts to reduce his workload and gradually build him up to full strength.

His recent comeback against the Cleveland Guardians demonstrated his skills, but the ineffective offense resulted in his 11th defeat of the year. The Royals and Greinke are hoping to find a way to stop this unfortunate cycle and turn things around as the season goes on.

The team will try to rally behind Greinke, a pitcher with an impressive career and a fierce competitive spirit, giving him the assistance needed to secure those elusive road victories and help him add more memorable moments to his illustrious career.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!