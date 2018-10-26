×
No decision on Martinez in Red Sox lineup; Betts not at 2B

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    26 Oct 2018, 06:22 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says no decision has been made on whether slugger J.D. Martinez will start Game 3 of the World Series.

But Cora said Thursday that whatever lineup he uses, it will not feature star right fielder Mookie Betts at second base.

Martinez is Boston's main designated hitter. The DH role will not be used Friday when the Red Sox take their 2-0 lead into Dodger Stadium to face Los Angeles.

Martinez rolled his right ankle on a double in Game 1. He stayed in, then delivered a key hit Wednesday night in Game 2 at Fenway Park.

Cora said Martinez got treatment for his sore ankle during Thursday's travel day. The manager said Martinez would get more treatment Friday, and a decision would be made as gametime approached.

Martinez has said he planned on playing in Game 3. He started 57 times in the outfield this season, splitting time in left field and right field.

If Martinez plays the outfield, then either Betts, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. or left fielder Andrew Benintendi would lose their spot. There had been speculation Betts could play second base — he made 14 starts there as a rookie in 2014, and played six innings at the spot in August after Ian Kinsler was hurt.

Cora flatly said Betts would not start at second base.

