“No way the os traded him wt*” “Pretty cr***y what the Orioles are doing” - Baltimore Orioles fans revolt against team following trade of All-Star closer Jorge Lopez to Minnesota Twins

As the trade deadline gets closer, the Baltimore Orioles continue to make their fair share of moves. They first sent away fan-favorite Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros. Now they are sending away their top reliever, Jorge Lopez, to the Minnesota Twins.

Both Mancini and Lopez were among the oldest members of the Baltimore Orioles squad. They are also on expiring deals, becoming free agents at the end of this season. Since they are both good players and getting up there in age, they will likely seek large contracts this off-season.

Jorge Lopez is having a breakout season this year. Although he's been in the league since 2015, this was his first season to recieve consistant playing time. Through 44 appearances, Lopez has a 1.68 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 48.1 innings pitched.

However, it appears the Orioles are looking toward their future rather than just this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are the most promising young squad in Major League Baseball

The Baltimore Orioles have had an interesting season to say the least. At the start, everybody expected them to be just another last-place team in the MLB. However, they started to impress by beating top teams in the American League East. Their record slowly improved, and now they could possibly make a playoff run.

They are now in fourth place in a stacked AL East that features the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays. They are also in the AL Wild Card hunt, being just 2.5 games out of the third spot. However, it appears that they are selling this deadline.

The Orioles have one of the youngest squads in the MLB, so it makes sense for them to sell at the deadline and clear up cap space for the off-season. If this year's squad can be competitive in the division, imagine how potent they may become if they land stars in free agency for 2023.

However, many Orioles fans are upset about the team selling this year. If they continue to stay hot through the rest of the season, they could make the playoffs. Baltimore has not been good in a while, and Orioles fans are hungry to see some playoff baseball.

Although the Orioles may possibly reach the playoffs this year, it is ultimately not worth it to fortify the club for this season only. Baltimore is going to have a great team in the years to come.

