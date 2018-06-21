Nolan Arenado helps Rockies power past Mets
Ryan McMahon's three home-run blast helped the Colorado Rockies rally to beat the New York Mets.
The National League West is wide open after the Colorado Rockies claimed a thrilling 10-8 win over the New York Mets.
Colorado (36-38) trailed 8-6 midway through the fifth inning, but Ryan McMahon hit a three-run blast to put the Rockies back on top. Charlie Blackmon then hit a solo home run in the sixth to end the scoring.
Nolan Arenado also hit a home run for the Rockies, collecting two hits with two runs scored and a walk raising his season average to .314.
The Mets dominated Colorado starter Chad Bettis, touching him up for eight runs off of nine hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings. Mets starter Seth Lugo also struggled as he allowed six runs in three innings.
Mets outfielder Dominic Smith finished a home run shy of the cycle, while Devin Mesoraco and Asdrubal Cabrera both had two hits apiece.
With the loss, New York have now lost 14 of their last 18 games, falling 11 games behind the Braves in the NL East.
Moonshot! pic.twitter.com/bxZxLPBdIC— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 21, 2018
KLUBER SHUTS OUT SEVEN IN BLOWOUT
Indians ace Corey Kluber picked up his 11th win of the season by tossing seven shutout innings in a 12-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Kluber allowed just one hit and struck out seven batters while lowering his ERA to 2.10.
DODGERS FLAT AGAINST CUBS
Los Angeles Dodgers: Playing in cloudy Chicago, the Dodgers lost 4-0 to the Cubs. Amassing just six hits in the game, Los Angeles looked listless while picking up their third loss in the last four.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Cincinnati Reds 5-3 Detroit Tigers
Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 St. Louis Cardinals
Cleveland Indians 12-0 Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs 4-0 LA Dodgers
Oakland Athletics 12-4 San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants 6-5 Miami Marlins
Baltimore Orioles 3-0 Washington Nationals
New York Yankees 7-5 Seattle Mariners
Pittsburgh Pirates P-P Milwaukee Brewers
Houston Astros 5-1 Tampa Bay Rays
Minnesota Twins 4-1 Boston Red Sox
Texas Rangers 3-2 Kansas City Royals
Colorado Rockies 10-8 New York Mets
CARDINALS AT BREWERS
Carlos Martinez (3-3, 2.73 ERA) faces off against Junior Guerra (3-5, 2.89 ERA) in a National League Central battle. St. Louis has been struggling lately while the Brewers are hanging tough near the top of the division. The Brewers' should be fresh after their game against Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed on Wednesday.