Northeastern vs. Maryland NCAA Baseball 2023: Key Players, Start Time, and TV details

The Northeastern Huskies lock horns with the Maryland Terrapins on Friday, June 2, in the opening game of the Winston-Salem Regional. The highly-anticipated NCAA baseball 2023 contest at David F. Couch Ballpark is scheduled to commence at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the Maryland Baseball Network.

NCAA Baseball 2023: Northeastern vs Maryland preview and key players

Matt Shaw will be crucial for the Maryland Terrapins in the NCAA Baseball 2023

The Maryland Terrapins have recorded eight wins in their last 10 games, with six of those victories coming at home. Rod Vaughn's side finished the season with an overall record of 41-19 and a conference record of 17-7 heading into the regionals.

The Terrapins win their first-ever Big Ten Tournament Championship on May 28 when they beat the Iowa Hawkeyes. Maryland came out on top with a comfortable 4-0 win and will be full of confidence heading into their clash against the Huskies on Friday.

The Terrapins will be relying heavily on in-form shortstop Matt Shaw to get them runs on the board. On the other hand, Nigel Belgrave will be the team's key pitcher at the Winston-Salem regionals.

Maryland has captured regional titles on two occasions, in 2014 and 2015. The Terrapins will be eager to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet this season.

Meanwhile, the Northeastern Huskies have recorded six wins from their last 10 games. Michael Glavine's side finished the season with an overall record of 44-14 and a 20-10 record in their conference.

However, the Huskies lost to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 5-4 in the CAA Tournament Championship game on Sunday.

Nonetheless, Northeastern will be looking to get back to winning ways in the NCAA Baseball 2023 regionals.

The Huskies have one of the best closers in Jake Gigliotti. Meanwhile, Mike Sirota has also been excellent with the bat this season with 46 hits and four home runs at a .326 average.

