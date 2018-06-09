Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ohtani elbowed out of action for Angels

Shohei Ohtani has been diagnosed with a grade two sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament and will be out for at least three weeks.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 02:06 IST
5
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani will be put on the disabled list with an elbow injury, the Los Angeles Angels announced on Friday.

The pitcher - who has a 4-1 record in his MLB career - has been diagnosed with a grade two sprain of his right (pitching) ulnar collateral ligament.

The Angels revealed Ohtani underwent a platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injection as a form of treatment on Thursday and will be assessed again in three weeks.

The injury not only takes him off the pitching rotation but also means the Angels can no longer use him in his role as a designated hitter.

The 23-year-old has given up 36 hits and 17 runs since his arrival from Japan, while he has contributed six homers and 20 RBIs with the bat.

Ohtani was removed from his most recent mound start with what manager Mike Scioscia described afterward as a blister problem. 

