Ohtani elbowed out of action for Angels

Shohei Ohtani has been diagnosed with a grade two sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament and will be out for at least three weeks.

Shohei Ohtani will be put on the disabled list with an elbow injury, the Los Angeles Angels announced on Friday.

The pitcher - who has a 4-1 record in his MLB career - has been diagnosed with a grade two sprain of his right (pitching) ulnar collateral ligament.

The Angels revealed Ohtani underwent a platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injection as a form of treatment on Thursday and will be assessed again in three weeks.

The injury not only takes him off the pitching rotation but also means the Angels can no longer use him in his role as a designated hitter.

Shohei Ohtani will be placed on the disabled list with a grade 2 sprain of the UCL. He underwent a PRP and Stem Cell injection yesterday with Dr. Steve Yoon in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks and we will update his plan of care at that time. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 8, 2018

The 23-year-old has given up 36 hits and 17 runs since his arrival from Japan, while he has contributed six homers and 20 RBIs with the bat.

Ohtani was removed from his most recent mound start with what manager Mike Scioscia described afterward as a blister problem.