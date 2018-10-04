Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Orioles let go of GM Duquette hours after severing ties with manager

04 Oct 2018
Baltimore are cleaning house after their season, first letting go of manager Buck Showalter and now with the departure of general manager Dan Duquette, the team announced on Wednesday.

The word of the dismissals came within hours of each other.

Both Showalter and Duquette are "currently completing contracts that conclude at the end of the month", the Orioles said.

"With the conclusion of the 2018 season, the club has decided to reorganise its baseball operations department under new executive management," Baltimore spokesperson Greg Bader said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"We thank Dan and Buck for their many contributions over the past several years. Under their leadership, prior to the 2018 season and for six consecutive years, the club delivered competitive teams playing meaningful baseball into September.

"Everyone in Birdland and across out organisation will cherish these memories, and we all join in thanking Dan and Buck for their contributions."

The Orioles' season has been underwhelming in Duquette's seventh as the organisation finished last in the American League East for a second straight year, and sat 61 games out of first place.

Duquette has been battling low attendance and a franchise-worst 115 losses.

He joined the club in 2011 after spending time with the Montreal Expos (1991-1994) and the Boston Red Sox (1994-2002).

