Orioles pay tribute to 5 shooting victims at Capital Gazette

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    30 Jun 2018, 05:09 IST
AP Image

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles paid tribute to The Capital Gazette shooting victims by placing five lilies at the press box seat reserved for the newspaper, and holding a moment of silence before their game Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Long-time sports writer John McNamara was among five employees shot to death Thursday in Annapolis at the offices of the local newspaper.

McNamara was a sports writer for The Capital for decades before being shifted to community coverage. But his love was writing about sports, and he was always welcomed by the Orioles into the press box at Camden Yards

At his seat were the five lilies and the front page of Friday's edition of the newspaper, which read, "5 shot dead at The Capital."

Before asking the crowd to reflect in silence about "a senseless act of violence," the Orioles displayed photos of each of the five victims. McNamara was singled out for his coverage of the team.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Major League Baseball
