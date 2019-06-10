×
Ortiz shooting brings well-wishes, support from players

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    10 Jun 2019, 11:10 IST
Ortiz-David-USNews-061019-ftr-getty
David Ortiz

As news spread that former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz had been shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, the baseball world turned to social media to support the player affectionately known as 'Big Papi'.

A police spokesperson told CNN Ortiz was shot, while the 43-year-old's dad confirmed he had been wounded.

Ortiz, who retired in 2016, was born in Santo Domingo, where the incident took place.

The 10-time All-Star won three World Series and spent 14 of his 20 MLB seasons with Boston.

His friendly demeanour made him extremely popular with fans, players and coaches from other teams and he received plenty of well-wishes.

