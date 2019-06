Ortiz shooting brings well-wishes, support from players

David Ortiz

As news spread that former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz had been shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, the baseball world turned to social media to support the player affectionately known as 'Big Papi'.

A police spokesperson told CNN Ortiz was shot, while the 43-year-old's dad confirmed he had been wounded.

Ortiz, who retired in 2016, was born in Santo Domingo, where the incident took place.

The 10-time All-Star won three World Series and spent 14 of his 20 MLB seasons with Boston.

His friendly demeanour made him extremely popular with fans, players and coaches from other teams and he received plenty of well-wishes.

Our thoughts are with David Ortiz, who is reportedly hospitalized after being shot in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, per @Enrique_Rojas1 . pic.twitter.com/IH3Qjxn0BT — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz ... — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019

Keeping @davidortiz in my prayers. God willing he will be okay and recover quick. — Gleyber Torres (@TorresGleyber) June 10, 2019

Praying for Big Papi. Oraciones con @davidortiz . Fuerza Big Papi. — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) June 10, 2019

Prayers up for my bro @davidortiz man. One of the best human beings I’ve ever met. Hate seeing that. Hoping for the best! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) June 10, 2019